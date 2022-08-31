Obi challenges Buhari’s govt to name financiers of terrorism

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday challenged the Federal Government to publicly name financiers of terrorism and oil thieves in the country.

The former Anambra State governor made the call on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday.

He said it was important for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to expose individuals who have been indicted by the international community as sponsors of terrorism in the country in order to regain the trust of Nigerians.

Obi said: “I am struck and intrigued by the news report linking highly placed Nigerians to oil theft. Same has been the case with financing of insurgency and Boko Haram. When will FGN summon the political will to publicly name such persons?

READ ALSO: ‘We’ll not bring our nephews to run Nigeria’s govt,’ Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, aims dig at Buhari

“In the National Interest, there should be no sacred cows.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had in September last year put six Nigerians with ties to Boko Haram on the terrorist list.

The individuals had previously been tried and convicted by the Gulf State.

The federal government also announced in February it had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) through the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now