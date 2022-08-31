News
Obi challenges Buhari’s govt to name financiers of terrorism
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday challenged the Federal Government to publicly name financiers of terrorism and oil thieves in the country.
The former Anambra State governor made the call on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday.
He said it was important for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to expose individuals who have been indicted by the international community as sponsors of terrorism in the country in order to regain the trust of Nigerians.
Obi said: “I am struck and intrigued by the news report linking highly placed Nigerians to oil theft. Same has been the case with financing of insurgency and Boko Haram. When will FGN summon the political will to publicly name such persons?
“In the National Interest, there should be no sacred cows.”
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had in September last year put six Nigerians with ties to Boko Haram on the terrorist list.
The individuals had previously been tried and convicted by the Gulf State.
The federal government also announced in February it had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) through the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).
