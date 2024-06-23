Obi commends Tinubu for emulating his borehole project, urges focus on poverty alleviation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2024 general elections, Peter Obi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for launching a nationwide borehole project, a charity initiative that aligns with Obi’s own efforts to provide access to water for the downtrodden.

In a statement issued by the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) in Abuja on Sunday, Obi’s media office praised Tinubu for heeding his call on wealthy Nigerians to join him in sinking boreholes across the country.

“The office of the Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, wishes to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for harkening to the call of our Principal, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to wealthy Nigerians to join him in ensuring the provision of boreholes across the country for the downtrodden in our midst”, Tanko Yunusa, Obi’s spokesman said in the statement.

Obi had earlier embarked on a borehole project, installing some boreholes in several Northern states, including Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kano, Zaria, Kebbi, Suleja, Niger State, and Sokoto, where the water scarcity situation is acute.

The President’s directive to construct 400 boreholes nationwide as part of a charity initiative to honour the memory of his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Magaji, is a welcome development, according to Obi’s media office.

While commending the President’s spirit of charity, the POMR advised that this new line of thinking should be reflected in government projects, which currently prioritize “bogus projects like coastal highways, mansions, flyovers, and buying of jets” over poverty alleviation.

The statement noted that it is “shameful” that millions of Nigerians lack access to clean drinking water, decent healthcare, and education, while millions of youths are unemployed. However, the President’s new spirit of charity, if continued, could help alleviate poverty in Nigeria.

