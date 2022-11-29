Obi condemns killing of Labour Party’s women leader in Kaduna

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, condemned the killing of the party’s Women Leader in Kaduna State, Mrs. Victoria Chimtex.

Chimtex was killed by unknown gunmen at her residence in the Kaura local government area of the state on Monday.

The deceased’s husband was also seriously wounded in the attack.

Obi, who reacted to the incident in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, said the death of the deceased and other Nigerians were due to the collapse of the country’s security system.

The former Anambra State governor vowed to prioritize the security of lives and property if elected as the country’s president next year.

He wrote: “I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs. Victoria Chintex, the Labour Party’s women leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family, and to our Labour Party. She lives on in our hearts.

“Her killing and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to gunmen and terrorists are the reason why I must prioritize the war against insecurity as my first task in office. We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise.”

