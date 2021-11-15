Entertainment
Obi Cubana closes Abuja club indefinitely
Nigerian socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, has announced the indefinite closure of his club Hustle and Bustle in Abuja after a female clubgoer was reportedly electrocuted in the facility.
One Khalid Oshoke confirmed the death of the club customer on Twitter before Obi Cubana announced the closure of the outlet on his official Instagram page.
READ ALSO: Obi Cubana finally released from EFCC custody
Read the narrative published by the Twitter user below.
Hustle and Bustle have since released a statement saying it has shut down its operations till further notice following the death of its client.
The statement was reposted on Instagram by Obi Cubana. Read the statement below.
This incident is coming several days after Obi Cubana was invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged money laundering and tax evasion. Cubana was released from EFCC custody three days after he was arrested.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...