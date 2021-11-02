Obi Cubana confirms release by EFCC

Nigerian socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, has confirmed his release by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The socialite was arrested by the commission for alleged money laundering and tax fraud on Monday.

Following the news of his arrest, several Nigerians including his close friends, associates and family members clamoured for his release.

He was later released on Tuesday.

Obi Cubana, who confirmed the development on his Instagram page, simply wrote: “Okpataozueora! I love you ALL!!❤❤❤❤❤. Unbroken. #manoftheyear2021.”

