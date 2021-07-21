Obi Cubana explains how he became a millionaire

Nigerian socialite and hotelier, Obi Cubana has disclosed how he made his first millions in a recent interview with BBC Pidgin.

Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu has become the most talked about man in the country since he laid his mother to rest in Oba, Anambra State on Friday, July 16.

In an interview session with BBC Pidgin that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, July 20, the businessman disclosed that his breakthrough year came during his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) program in Abuja in 1999.

The business tycoon revealed that his riches were as a result of hard work.

The political science graduate from the University of Nsukka underwent his NYSC program in Abuja where he was subject to a monthly allowance of over N100.

With his Place of Primary Assignment at the National Assembly where he earned N2000 monthly, Obi said he managed with his friends and brothers in a one-room apartment in Zone 4, Abuja.

The Nigerian socialite further revealed during the session that he was introduced into real estate business that changed his life.

Cubana revealed that after furnishing the house for the client, Obi was gifted N500,000, as he also made over N600,000 in profits for the job.

“That was the first N1.1 million I made before I joined contract work in Abuja. I signed a contract with PPMC, made a little money, then bought my Mercedes V-boot,” he said.

He stated that he invested the money he made into a garden beer parlour before he established Cubana, which has now gained national and international prominence.

Obi urged people to desist from thinking that wealth must come through illegal means.

Watch the interview session below.

