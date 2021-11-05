Obi Cubana finally released from EFCC custody

Nigerian businessman and club owner, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The socialite was released from EFCC custody on Thursday, November 4 after he was invited for questioning. He spent three days upon completion of their surveillance.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed that the businessman had been released.

This came a few days after he was initially said to have regained his freedom from the anti-graft agency as a few of his associates had went on social media to announce that the club owner had been granted bail.

Moments after his release, Cubana was seen hanging out with business tycoon, Ayiri Emami on Thursday night.

Watch the video below.

