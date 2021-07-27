Entertainment
Obi Cubana pledges support for #BBNaija 6 housemate from Oba
Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu has pledged support for Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contestant, Cross, who hails from Oba, Anambra.
Ripples Nigeria reported how the Nigerian club owner, Cubana shut down his hometown, Oba for his mother’s funeral a couple of weeks ago. The wealthy nightlife aficionado has decided to take his influence a step further as the Big Brother Show continues to unravel.
The 2021 show, themed ‘shine your eyes’ will run for 72 days; from 24th July till October 3, 2021.
Read also: Activist, Adeyanju, says Obi Cubana has placed himself on govt’s watchlist
Showing his support for Cross, Obi Cubana wrote; ‘The party is no. He’s from oba, Anambra! Because of that, he get my support @obi_cubana. Let’s do this.”
Cross enjoys watching movies, travelling, and clubbing. He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.
