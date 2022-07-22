Entertainment
Obi Cubana reveals he never takes a business decision without his wife
Nigerian businessman and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu who is better known as Obi Cubana has opened up about the importance of his wife, Lucy Ebinna Iyiegbu in his personal life and career.
The businessman in a new interview session with Gold Myne TV spoke about the impartation of his wife in his life, saying that his wife was a strong force in his life and that before embarking on any business activities he gets his wife’s blessings.
He further declared that she is his greatest cheerleader and she is more truthful than anyone else.
Cubana stated, “she is my greatest cheerleader, she tells me the truth no-one wants to tell. she is very strong in my decision and in carrying out my day to day activities, there is no business I run without her impart. She is too spiritual, she is a very strong force in my life.”
Speaking about his marital and family life, Cubana decIared that he is enjoying his marriage and that is why he is shows off his wife.
“I am enjoying my marriage. I show off my marriage to tell everyone that marriage is not a trap, I am a living witness, I am having a perfect marriage.
“I have never for one day regretted meeting her in my 14 years of marriage. I am enjoying my marriage with my wife”, he emphasized.
Watch the session below.
