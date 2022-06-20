Obi Cubana speaks on shooting incident involving Burna Boy at his night club

Night club aficionado, Obi Cubana has published a statement on his official Instagram platform to address the shooting incident involving Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy at Cubana night club on Wednesday, June 8.

Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that the Cubana Group chairman, Obi Cubana was called out on social media platform, Twitter during the early hours of today, Monday, June 20 for failing to provide adequate information to the authorities despite promising justice to Neme Brielle, the wife of the victim following the heinous activity at his nightclub.

Neme had in a lengthy thread explained how the incident unravelled at Cubana night club located in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Read also:Socialite Obi Cubana blames society, family for youths chasing illegal activities

Reacting to the controversy instigated by the narration, Obi Cubana disclosed that his company had given all information at its disposal to the legal authorities.

The Anambra-state born socialite also mentioned that he “wholeheartedly sympathized with any/all those who may have been impacted by this”.

His statement reads;

“As Regards the issues making rounds on social media, we at Cubana Group have given all information at our disposal to the legal authorities.

“However, we wholeheartedly sympathise with any/all those who may have been impacted by this.

“Myself and our group would never compromise standards, as we have confidence in the authorities to handle all. Best Regards”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now