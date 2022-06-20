Entertainment
Obi Cubana speaks on shooting incident involving Burna Boy at his night club
Night club aficionado, Obi Cubana has published a statement on his official Instagram platform to address the shooting incident involving Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy at Cubana night club on Wednesday, June 8.
Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that the Cubana Group chairman, Obi Cubana was called out on social media platform, Twitter during the early hours of today, Monday, June 20 for failing to provide adequate information to the authorities despite promising justice to Neme Brielle, the wife of the victim following the heinous activity at his nightclub.
Neme had in a lengthy thread explained how the incident unravelled at Cubana night club located in Victoria Island, Lagos State.
Read also:Socialite Obi Cubana blames society, family for youths chasing illegal activities
Reacting to the controversy instigated by the narration, Obi Cubana disclosed that his company had given all information at its disposal to the legal authorities.
The Anambra-state born socialite also mentioned that he “wholeheartedly sympathized with any/all those who may have been impacted by this”.
His statement reads;
“As Regards the issues making rounds on social media, we at Cubana Group have given all information at our disposal to the legal authorities.
“However, we wholeheartedly sympathise with any/all those who may have been impacted by this.
“Myself and our group would never compromise standards, as we have confidence in the authorities to handle all. Best Regards”
