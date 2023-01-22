Obi-Datti team denies alleged endorsement by Sultan, blames mischief makers

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation has reacted to alleged endorsement of the presidential bid of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhamadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

The rumoured endorsement which made the rounds last week had forced the revered traditional ruler to issue a statement debunking the said endorsement.

But to douse the unending rumours which had refused to die down despite the denial, the Obi-Datti Campaign Committee, in a statement on Saturday, denied what it described as “wicked rumours” peddled by mischief makers and “morally bankrupt political operatives seeking power at all cost.”

The statement signed by the Media Head of the Obi-Datti Campaign team, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, said:

“We have no hand in the wicked rumour of a purported endorsement of our Presidential Candidate by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhamadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR.

“We are deeply in sympathy with the Sultan, who has been dragged into partisan politics by unscrupulous and morally bankrupt political operatives seeking power at all cost, including by disrespecting the religious symbolism of the the sacred office of the Sultan.

“We make haste to categorically state that there is no trace of the offensive statement to the Obi-Datti Campaign.

“We are aware that the claim, of the Sultan endorsing Peter Obi as President, was deliberately contrived to force the Sultan to denounce it, by using unusually strong words.

“We believe that such fraudulent scams and pranks speak volumes on the character of those who employ them as acceptable political strategy, regardless of the grave danger of creating political divides along religious lines it portends.

“Nigerians are alert and have taken note of the fact that dubious individuals with a shady crime tainted past, are dangerous; and should never be voted to occupy the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an Office that represents our collective moral stature to the world.”

