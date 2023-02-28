Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Ebonyi

The presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Ebonyi State.

The State’s Returning Officer, Onu Omaka, who announced the election result on Tuesday night, said Obi scored 259,738 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who came second with 42,402 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, polled 13,503 votes to finish in third position.

Total registered voters: 1,597,646

Total accredited voters: 337,887

The results:

APC – 42,402

LP – 259,738

NNPP – 1,661

PDP – 13,503

