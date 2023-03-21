Obi demands release of detained social media influencer, Chude

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest of a social media influencer, Nnamdi Chude, for alleged cybercrime in Anambra State.

Chude was arrested by police in Anambra and taken to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Some social media users traced the arrest of the influencer to a petition written by the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo.

The governor had since distanced himself from Chude’s travails.

Obi, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, cautioned politicians against using power to suppress Nigerians.

He wrote: “After due inquiries, I regret to say that the arrest of Mr. Nnamdi Chude is a further confirmation of Nigeria’s poor and declining performance in the Rule of Law, Voice, Accountability, and other governance indicators.

“While I appreciate that the freedoms must be exercised in line with the rule of law, arresting Nigerians for tweeting on their leaders and those in authority decimates the opportunity for inclusive governance and accountability, which are highly needed in a developing country like Nigeria.

“As we are all Nigerians and Nigeria is our only country, we must continue to make efforts to build a better Nation where justice, fairness, equity, tolerance, prosperity, accountable leadership and rule of law shall reign with no Nigerian feeling suppressed or oppressed. As leaders, it is important for us to know that there are several consequences of occupying public office.

“I, therefore, appeal to all concerned to please treat the issue most objectively on rule of law, and compassionately release the young man in question. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

