Obi denies visiting Tinubu, sheds light on British airport treatment

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday night, dismissed a report on his visit to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi, who spoke on a programme on Arise TV, also rejected claims about his British citizenship.

The former Anambra State governor and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election at the presidential election petition tribunal.

He insisted that the report and the pictures of the meeting with the president-elect shared on social media platforms are part of ongoing moves by some individuals to distract him from his goal.

On his harassment by the British immigration officials at Heathrow Airport last month, the LP candidate revealed that he was only stopped for a routine immigration check at the airport and not detained contrary to reports in several quarters.

He described the ongoing crisis in LP as the handiwork of paid agents working against the party and its chances at the tribunal.

Obi said: “I didn’t visit anybody. Don’t believe the photos outside there.

“On the United Kingdom matter, I was stopped for a routine immigration check which didn’t last more than 20 minutes. I was never arrested.”

