News
Obi denounces ‘prayer mat’ campaign strategy, reaffirms respect for Islam
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has denounced the campaign strategy adopted by one of his support groups.
The group in question printed the ex-Anambra governor’s image on Muslim prayer mats in a bid to sway voters to his side as the 2023 electioneering campaigns gathered momentum.
Obi, who reacted to the development on his Twitter page on Friday, described the act as misguided.
He wrote: “Even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion.
“We will never mock any faith, ethnicity or gender. We are one Nigeria. – PO.”
