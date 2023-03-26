Obi dismisses allegations of tribalism against OBIdient movement

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed a claim that his OBIdient movement was founded on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

The movement had come under criticism on social media for allegedly promoting ethnic and religious politics in the country.

Obi’s supporters were also described as rude and intolerant of other people’s opinions.

The former Anambra State governor, who reacted to the allegations on his Twitter handle on Sunday, dismissed the notion that the movement was founded on Igbo agenda.

He described OBIdients as the arrowheads of the mission to reclaim Nigeria.

Obi wrote: “In the life of every nation, there is a turning point. For Nigeria, that time is now; a time to save Nigeria, save our democracy, and give the Nigerian youths hope. The OBIdient Movement has been the arrowhead in the take-back Nigeria mission.

READ ALSO: EL-RUFAI: ‘Peter Obi is a tribal bigot’

“My role in the movement is that of a Focal Point. As I’ve always stressed, Nigeria remains a secular state. As such, the movement is not about my tribe or my religion, and it is not an Igbo agenda or in any way, to Christianize Nigeria.

“My aspiration is for a new Nigeria where the children of a nobody will become somebody. A nation anchored on national interests, and not sectional interests; where the entire youths from the six geopolitical zones will have a sense of belonging in the affairs of their country.

“No one should ascribe ethnic or religious colouration to the OBIdient Movement. Nigeria is one and my ambition is to become the President of a united and indivisible Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now