Politics
Obi dismisses rumours on planned #ENDINEC protest, blames ‘opposition’
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, dismissed claims on the planned protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its alleged poor handling of last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
Obi, who reacted to the move on his Twitter handle, insisted that he would follow due process in his campaign against the outcome of the election.
The former Anambra State governor, however, alleged the move was masterminded by the opposition.
He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to social media postings suggesting that a nationwide groundswell “#ENDINEC”, “#ENDNigeria” Protest is being planned by the Obidients. We are aware that those postings are being orchestrated by the opposition.
“My position is clear: Without prejudice to constitutional dictates on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, I have publicly stated that in the matter of reclaiming our stolen mandate, we shall do so robustly, via the Courts and Due Process.
READ ALSO: Obi rates 2023 presidential poll worst in Nigeria’s history
“Regardless of the misgivings many may have about our judiciary, we must strive to build strong and resilient institutions, of which the judiciary is one. As a firm believer in the separation of powers between the three arms of government, I am conscious that every so often, the judiciary is called upon to vindicate itself on epochal national public-interest issues. The matter presently before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) is one such litmus test case.
“Therefore, we are committed to pursuing Due Process in an unfettered manner. That is our primary and priority option.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...