Politics
Obi distances self from 2023 campaign posters
The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from the 2023 campaign posters currently in circulation on various media platforms.
In a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, the former governor decried the people’s preoccupation with the 2023 elections when the situation in the country calls for all hands to be on deck towards the restoration of security, eradication of poverty, creation of jobs and provision of other productive ventures for the country’s teeming unemployed youths.
Obi, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election, stressed that he has not authorized anybody or organization to promote the 2023 agenda on his behalf.
The ex-governor said he would not jump the gun on a matter the party was yet to give its final directives.
The statement read: “As a faithful party man, he (Obi) will abide by the final position of the party on the 2023 issue.”
