Obi endorses Abure-led NWC, harps on survival of LP

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has endorsed the party’s newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) led by Julius Abure.

Obi, who spoke with journalists during a solidarity visit to the party leadership at the National Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, said the survival of the party was paramount.

Abure was re-elected as LP national at the party’s national convention in Abuja on March 27.

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) the same month rejected Abure’s re-election and vowed not to accord him recognition as the LP national chairman.

At the meeting, Obi urged aggrieved party members to put the survival of Nigerians and Nigeria first above all other interests.

The former Anambra State governor said he was at the national secretariat to visit the chairman and would continue to strive to bring all warring parties in LP together.

He stated that the challenges facing Nigeria were on human capital development bordering on food, security, education, health and water.

He said: “For now, let us talk about how we will survive because we politicians always focus on the next election and not on human beings.

“Let us focus on Nigeria, and see that Nigeria works, if Nigeria is working, Labour Party will work. If Nigeria fails, Labour Party will fail.”

In his remark, Abure thanked the LP candidate for the visit.

He urged all aggrieved parties in LP to together and work for the party in forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“I want to say this very clearly, the convention has come and gone, all those who are still angry with us over the Nnewi convention, we want to appeal to them to come together to work with us to build the party for a new Nigeria that has a vision.

“I believe very strongly that personal interest should be put aside and pursue a new Nigeria that will work for all,” the chairman stated.

