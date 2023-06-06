Obi faults petrol subsidy removal without palliative measures

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern at the Federal Government’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy without palliatives for Nigerians.

Obi, who addressed journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing hearing of petitions challenging the February 25 presidential election at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja, advocated the removal of fuel subsidy without throwing the people into untold hardship.

President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural address on May 29 announced the end of the subsidy regime in the country.

He stressed that no allocation was made for the payment of fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget beyond July.

Shortly afterwards, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced the adjustment of pump price at its stations to N500 and above.

Obi said: “Throughout my campaigns, go and check my manifesto, I had maintained this about its removal.

“If you have a toothache and you go to a dentist, there is a difference between removing your tooth by applying anaesthesia, which will ameliorate your pains than by just pulling it out.

“The difference is that I believe it should be removed with conditions, and that conditions have to be applied.”

The ex-Anambra State governor said he would have also removed subsidy by adopting a transparent system that would carry the people along as president.

READ ALSO: IPMAN slams petrol subsidy, proffers solution to fuel scarcity

He added: “If I was involved, I had to show empirical and statistical on data how much we are going to save, where we are going to apply it and the gains for the people.

“I said throughout my campaign, that I am going to govern the people by being open, showing them empirical, verifiable facts on how the country can be better, that is what I would have done.

“There are things you need to do. I remember when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was about to remove fuel subsidy that was when they came up with SURE-P as part of the conditions.

“The reason Nigerians are agitating is that when people say let’s go and suffer, let’s go and sacrifice, they don’t see the effects of the sacrifice, and we need to do this in an organised manner where people can see in a verifiable plan.

“Governance shouldn’t be supply driven, it should be demand-driven. You govern with the people, let the people know what you are doing and explain it to them in clear terms and they will believe you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now