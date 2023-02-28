Politics
Obi floors Tinubu, Atiku, to win Cross River
Presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has been declared the winner of the presidential election for Cross River State.
In the final results released early on Tuesday by the State collation Officer, Engr. Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi polled a total of 179,917 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 130,520 while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar garnered 95,425.
According to Rim-Rukeh, the total registered voters in the state for the presidential poll stood at 1,691,642, out of which 416,968 were valid votes, while 24,608 were rejected, adding up to 441,576 total votes.
