Obi, Gov Otti to lead LP governorship campaign in Ondo

The Labour Party has appointed its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, to lead its governorship campaign team in Ondo State.

Also appointed to the campaign council are lawmakers elected on the LP platform and key members of the Obidient Movement in Diaspora.

The Chairman of the party’s governorship primaries in Ondo State, Olusola Ayodele, disclosed this at a meeting with the party’s leaders from the South-West on Friday in Akure.

A former General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, Dr. Ayodele Olorunfemi, secured the LP governorship ticket in the April 27 primary election in Ondo State.

Ayodele said a task force which comprised the party’s leaders in the region has been put together to fast-track the campaign activities in the state.

He said the task force would mobilise a high-powered national campaign team that would re-enact former Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s victory in the 2013 election in Ondo State.

“To lead the Ondo National Campaign Committee is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and the Governor of Abia State, Mr. Alex Oti.

“They are to be supported by all LP senators, reps members, state lawmakers, and other key leaders of the Party in the country with formidable solidarity from key members of the Obidient Movement in the Diaspora,” he added.

