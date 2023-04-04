Obi is akin to Joseph Kony, should not be allowed to destroy Nigeria —Fani-Kayode

Amidst the criticism trailing the recently leaked audio between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo, Femi Fani-Kayode of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the former Anambra State governor as a Nigerian version of Joseph Kony.

Joseph Rao Kony is a Ugandan militant who founded the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), a Christian fundamentalist organization, designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations Peacekeepers, the European Union and various other governments.

Events since the 2023 general elections, according to Department of State Service, have been linked to alleged plans by some key political players to scuttle democracy and install interim government in the country.

Fani-Kayode, who covertly made reference to the audio between Obi and Oyedepo, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, urged Christian leaders to dissociate themselves from Obi’s religious ambition.

The former Aviation Minister insisted Nigeria must not be thrown into religious crisis, one which threatens the survival of the country.

He accused the former Anambra State governor of heinous plans to cause religious war, urging Nigerians not to allow him destroy the country.

“It is now left for the reverred and respected leaders of the Body of Christ to disavow themselves of the hideous “religious war” agenda of Peter Obi and publicly disassociate themselves from his villainous, venal, venomous, vile and evil agenda”, Fani-Kayode wrote.

“If they choose to get involved in politics they must be discerning, reasonable, fair, impartial, wise and balanced and they must stop being partisan and condemning others for their choices. They must also accept the fact that simply because millions of us supported a Muslim/Muslim ticket does not make us any less Christian than others.

“This is especially so when the majority of those others were as silent as church mice when it matttered the most and when Christians were being butchered, slaughtered and persecuted all over the country.

“Unlike some of us they said and did nothing when this was going on and they refused to speak truth to power.

“….We did not risk our lives and fight Islamic fundamentalism in this country to replace it with Christian fundamentalism. Two wrongs do not make a right. Religious bigotry, whether Muslim or Christian, must be rejected and condemned by all.

“We must never allow sectarian and religious considerations to determine our politics or the choices we make in terms of leadership. Before being Christians or Muslims we are Nigerians and we are all proud sons and daughters of the greatest, most unique, most versatile, most blessed, most beautiful and most dynamic multi-racial, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural nation on earth.

“We will not let a man like Peter Obi, who is nothing more than the Christian version of ….and the Nigerian version of Joseph Kony to destroy our country or spark off a second civil war.

“….The peace, unity, progress and prosperity of Nigeria is our first priority and every leader and politician worth his salt must and will engender and defend that priority with his life if necessary. Our strength lies in our ethnic and religious diversity and if you want to lead this country you must be prepared to build genuine bridges of love, understanding, compassion, sensitivity, camaradie and fraternity between all of its ethnic nationalities and religious faiths”, he concluded.

