Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore must work together to defeat Atiku, Tinubu —Adeyanju

Political activist and commentator, Deji Adeyanju has played down the chances of the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress and other party flag bearers of defeating the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Atiku and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu respectively, in the 2023 presidential elections.

Adeyanju who pointed this out in a series of tweets on Monday, advised that the “lesser” parties should team up and form an alliance if they hope to stand a chance against the mega parties.

In one of the tweets, the socio-political analyst warned that elections are won in rural areas and not the urban centres and as such, politicians should swallow their pride and work together.

Read also:My 2023 presidential campaign will align with June 12 spirit – Tinubu

“There’s no way Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore and other politicians can defeat APC and PDP if they don’t work together. There is no polling booth on the social media. Elections are not won in urban areas, but rural areas.

“Politicians should learn to swallow their pride and work together. This ‘I must be president by all means’ is why APC and PDP will continue to humble egoistic political actors.

“Embrace this truth in the best interest of Nigerians and work together,” he posted.

But kwankwaso & Obi can’t win except they both work together or is the goal not to defeat the twin evil of APC & PDP. This should not be a popularity contest but about winning. I have looked at the numbers, there’s no way anyone of them can win except with a strong alliance. https://t.co/Chb5P2wTjq — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 13, 2022

There’s no Polling Unit on Social Media. Get ready for real work Nigerians. Elections are won in rural and not in urban areas. 📌 pic.twitter.com/QwPRiAoGKp — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 13, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now