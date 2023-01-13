Obi, Kwankwaso to speak at Chatham House on economy, others

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have been scheduled to speak on diverse issues relating to Nigeria’s forthcoming election at Chatham House in London.

This is coming weeks after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, addressed the international affairs body regarding his policy plans for the country.

According to details obtained from Chatham House website, Obi was to speak on ”A vision for policy change and institutional reforms” on Monday while Kwankwanso would address “Service delivery and policy alternatives in Nigeria” on Wednesday.

Read also:PDP campaign council accuses Peter Obi of instigating electorates along religous lines

The statement reads: “Peter Gregory Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, discusses his vision for policy and governance reforms in Nigeria, including the priorities for tackling deep-rooted insecurity and corruption, and measures to promote social and political mobility for Nigerian citizens.

“Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), discusses his policy ideas for improving systems and services in Nigeria, with a particular focus on the country’s education sector and the wider priorities for ensuring secure and inclusive service delivery.”

Despite his appearance at the Chatham House, Tinubu had come under severe criticisms over his continued refusal to participate in the debates and town hall meetings organized by different organizations ahead of the polls.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now