Obi laments Benue, Zamfara killings

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed his sadness over the killings in Benue and Zamfara states in the past two weeks, saying the loss of lives has again put a dent on the fight against insecurity by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Obi who was reacting to reports of the gruesome killing of the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Benue and other parts of the state and the mass kidnap of over 80 people in Wanzamai village in Zamfara, called on the government to take “extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.”

Obi who made his position known in a series of tweets on Sunday, expressed his condolences to the families of those killed.

“I am deeply saddened by reports of the visceral violence and gruesome killing of the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Benue state and other parts of Benue, and the kidnapping of dozens of people in Wanzamai village in Zamfara,” he wrote.

In a follow up tweet, he said:

“Such bloodletting is unconscionable, and stands condemned. Government and all stakeholders must take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.”

