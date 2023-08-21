Obi leads Labour Party rally for Edo local council election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday led the party’s mega rally for the September 2 local government election in Edo State.

Obi, who addressed the party members at the rally, described the local government system as the bedrock of development.

He said: “Local government is the nearest to the people and it is supposed to be the root for ensuring development for the people.

“The three most critical areas of development are health, education and poverty eradication and they are responsibilities of the local government.

“So, for the system to work, for a country to develop well, it is the local government as everything that has to do with development is domiciled in the local government.

“That is why it is critical to our development and sustainability. As a governor, I was prevented by litigations from conducting local government election for over six years.

“So, we are here today to support our candidates in the forthcoming local government election in Edo.We will support them with everything.”

He urged the people of the state to vote en mass for LP candidates in the election.

In his address, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for putting modalities in place for the conduct of the election.

He, however, stressed that the election must be free and fair.

“We have the best candidates that can man the local government system in Nigeria, hence, the need for the people to vote for all our candidates in the coming local government election,” Abure said.

