Obi: MASSOB tackles Gumi over remarks on Biafra agitation

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has taken a swipe at the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his recent remarks on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Gumi had in a chat with journalists said the emergence of the former Anambra State governor as LP candidate has brought down the agitation for Biafra.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday by its President, Uchenna Madu, the group dismissed the cleric’s remark and asked him to explain his role in last Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.

MASSOB said Obi’s emergence as LP’s presidential candidate has not stopped the agitation for Biafran Republic as its members and other pro-Biafra agitators have been in the self-determination struggle long before the clamour for an Igbo presidency.

It added the agitation for Biafra Republic would not stop even if Obi becomes the country’s President.

The statement read: “Our agenda is known, our mission is stated, our position is unshakable and uncompromised and our goal is to actualize an independent state of Biafra through the principals of non-violence.

“We can never be cowed or intimidated by the chief patron and negotiator of Fulani terrorist movement ravaging the entire Northern region and the rest of Nigeria in pursuit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of Islamising Nigeria.

“If Nigerians elect Peter Obi based on his competency and pedigree as their new president, does it concern MASSOB? It’s not our business. Mr. Peter Obi is not the first person to contest presidential election since September 1999 when we started the MASSOB non- violent self-determination struggle. Why attaching him to us now?

“MASSOB advises Shiekh Gumi to explain his role and other Fulani cabals in the terrorist attack and breaking of Kuje prisons in Abuja. Don’t use Mr Peter Obi and pro Biafra agitation to divert attentions.”

