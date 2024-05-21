Obi needs to return to secondary school to get facts right —Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has once again, lashed out at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, following his criticism of the Federal Government’s decision to budget N6bn and N4bn for the National Assembly car parks and recreational facilities respectively.

While voicing his concerns on the projects in a statement on Monday, Obi had described it as fiscal indiscipline on the part of the government, coming at a time the nation’s average tertiary school enrollment is less than 15 per cent.

Obi also emphasized that it was time to stop financial indiscipline and embrace financial discipline by prioritising the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development.

“The global average of tertiary school enrollment is above 55 per cent, while Nigeria is less than 15 per cent. Yet our budget for the National Assembly car parks is N6 billion. The budget for the National Assembly recreational facilities is N4 billion.

“It is time for us to stop this financial indiscipline and embrace financial discipline by prioritising the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development.”

However, Omokri quickly picked holes in Obi’s statement, saying the LP presidential candidate lacked knowledge of the workings of government and has allowed his desperation to become Nigeria’s President becloud his reasoning.

READ ALSO:Omokri analyses why Obi can’t be Nigeria’s president

Posting on his X handle on Monday night, Omokri said:

“Again, Peter Obi shows his inability to lead Nigeria due to his desperation, which blinds him to facts that a secondary school government student ought to know. President Tinubu has absolutely no control over the National Assembly. The National Assembly is a separate, equal, and financially independent arm of government.”

Continuing, he wrote:

“If Peter Obi has issues with their spending, he should criticise the National Assembly directly, rather than deceive his supporters by giving them the impression that President Tinubu is in charge of the National Assembly’s spending.

“Nigeria has Three Arms of Government: The Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. No arm can control the spending of the other arms.

“If Obi does not know this, he may want to re-enrol in secondary school. Even that may be difficult for him, seeing as he did not build a single school in Anambra during his eight-year tenure.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now