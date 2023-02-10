Obi not revolutionary, cashed into agitation by young Nigerians —Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, on Thursday, dismissed Peter Obi’s chances in the February 25 presidential election.

Bwala, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s election programme The Verdict, said the Labour Party presidential candidate was not revolutionary enough to put up a surprise at the polls.

The APC chieftain argued the former Anambra State governor took advantage of agitations by young Nigerians to popularize his individualized presidential ambition.

He also claimed Obi was not a bona fide member of the Labour Party, adding he was no threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwala said: “Peter Obi is a third force. But Peter Obi is not revolutionary. Peter Obi cashed into a movement – an agitation by young people who feel they need a different path.

“Let me tell you today by my discipline of law. Peter Obi as we speak today is running as an independent candidate. He is not a member of the Labour Party.

“If you go to INEC now and you ask for the register, you cannot see the name of Peter Obi as a member of Labour Party and the Electoral Act says it is only a political party that will sponsor a candidate.

“If he had gotten a ticket, he would not have gone there. Even after he left, he did not go to Labour Party. He was scouting for a party.”

