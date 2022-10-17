Obi ordered DSS to detain me for 48 hours in Anambra – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ordered security agents to detain him in Anambra State in 2013.

Obi ruled Anambra State from July 2007 to March 14 when he handed over to Willie Obiano.

El-Rufai, who stated this interactive session for presidential candidates put together by the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna, said he was in Anambra to monitor the state’s governorship election when the former governor asked the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives to detain him at a hotel he lodged in Awka, the state capital.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai mocks OBIdients over proposed two-million-man march in Kaduna

He said: “Your next guest, Peter Obi, was governor. He got me arrested and detained for 48 hours in my hotel room. Now, I am the governor of Kaduna State. And he is coming to Kaduna.

“In addition to the police and the SSS, I have 1 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army here, if I need to arrest and detain anyone. But we are northerners. We are civilised. We don’t do things like that.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now