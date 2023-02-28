Politics
Obi outshines Tinubu, Atiku in FCT
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, continued his impressive run in this year’s presidential election with a convincing win over three other candidates in Kogi State on Saturday.
He scored 281, 717 votes in the state, more than the All Progress Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who finished second with 90, 902 votes.
READ ALSO: Obi soars above Tinubu, Atiku in Plateau
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 74, 194 votes to finish in third place while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 4, 517 votes.
The results:
APC – 90,902
LP – 281,717
NNPP – 4,517
PDP – 74,194
