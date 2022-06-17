Obi picks Doyin Okupe as running mate to beat INEC deadline

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday chose a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe as his running mate in the 2023 election.

However, the medical doctor-turned politician was picked in a placeholder capacity in a bid to beat the Friday deadline put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of presidential candidates and running mates by the 18 political parties in the country.

READ ALSO: Doyin Okupe justifies Peter Obi’s trip to Egypt

Until his appointment, Okupe was a key member of Obi’s presidential campaign organisation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now