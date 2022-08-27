Obi, ‘political 419’, taking OBIdients for a ride of the century —Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has branded Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as deceptive in his political pursuit.

Keyamo, in a post obtained from his Twitter handle on Saturday, said the former Anambra State governor was working for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the background.

Keyamo’s claim came amid speculations that Obi might work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart in the 2023 general elections.

Obi on Thursday was reported to have had a meeting with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other Governors of the opposition parties in London.

It was speculated that the meeting was part of negotiations and alignments towards the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the development, Keyamo said Obi was taking his supporters for the ride of the century.

Read also:Keyamo rejects call for resignation from Buhari’s govt over appointment into APC’s campaign council

He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would always stand ahead of other political parties in the country.

“We told the OBIdient soldiers that their ‘hero’ was taking them to nowhere; taking them for a ride of the century and for political 419! We laugh! We are ahead of them!”, the Minister said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now