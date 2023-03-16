Obi rates 2023 presidential poll worst in Nigeria’s history

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has rated the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as the worst ever conducted in the history of Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor who came out third in the presidential election behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning.

He described the 2023 presidential election as a setback in the country’s democratic process.

The LP candidate said despite the huge amount of money released by the federal government to INEC for the election, the exercise did not yield to expectations of majority of the Nigerian electorates.

“We have seen probably what I consider the worst election in our recent history because of the Electoral Law Act of 2022 which gave so much hope and the huge expenditure we put into technology,” Obi said.

“Do you know what it means to spend over $1bn? So, there was so much that was promised and then we went back to what it used to be.”

READ ALSO:Peter Obi storms Appeal Court for ruling on INEC’s BVAS request

Obi said the flawed election conducted by INEC and the shortcomings of the electoral body is the reason he is challenging the process and not the emergence of Tinubu as the winner of the election.

“Everybody paid so much emphasis on the law and the technology, then you promise so much and don’t even meet the minimum.

“Whenever there is an election announced globally, what it does is that it uplifts the ratings of that society but in Nigeria, the reverse was the case.

“The conduct of the presidential election has further dampened the morale of youths who had so much hope in the process.

“I am not hurt or saddened personally but I am for my country and the future it portends for the young ones and the future generation because we can’t go on this way.

“We must build and bequeath them a better future,” Obi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now