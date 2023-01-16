Obi reaffirms opposition to IPOB activities, promises dialogue at Chatham meeting

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday, reeled out how he would address secessionist agitations if elected as the country’s president next month.

Obi, who spoke at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom, reaffirmed his opposition to the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other self-determination groups in Nigeria.

He identified poverty and bad leadership as causes of agitations in many parts of the country.

The former Anambra State governor also promised to discuss with the separatist groups as president.

He said: “On the issue of IPOB, maybe you didn’t follow me. Yesterday I spoke about Biafra being ended 63 years ago. It’s all over the place. I condemned all agitations.

“But in condemning them, you have to look at what brought these agitations all over the place. Not only IPOB, but we also have the Yoruba Nation and all sorts.

“When you have created this level of massive poverty, where 63 percent of your population is poor, you are going to create all sorts of problems.

“I was speaking to a British minister this morning, I said we have about 40 percent unemployment and about 60 percent youth unemployment. I mean young people at their productive age.

“If you have 15 percent unemployment in Britain today, you are going to have massive agitation. Nobody will be able to leave his house. So what you are seeing is an effect of leadership failure over the years which will be solved by good governance.

“When people start seeing justice, fairness, and inclusive government and doing the right thing those things will fade away. This is what me and Datti are offering. I will talk and discuss with agitators. There is nothing wrong in that.”

