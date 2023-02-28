Obi records landslide win in Anambra

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, recorded a landslide victory in Saturday’s election held in Anambra State.

The former governor defeated his three rivals who failed to get the required 25 percent in his home state.

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, had late last year dismissed the LP candidate’s chances in the election and threw his weight behind the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidates at other levels.

In the results of the election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, Obi polled 584, 000 to pip his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 9, 036 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recorded 5, 111 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 1,967 votes.

The results:

APC – 5, 111

LP – 584, 621

PDP – 9, 036

NNPP – 1, 967.

