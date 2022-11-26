Obi rejects award from youth group, gives reason

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday rejected an award presented to him by a group, Boys Champions (BC) in Enugu State.

BC was founded by a United Nations award-winning Nigerian, Noel Alumona, to support young boys and men on their journey to manhood through mentoring and training.

In a letter to the group, Obi charged the youths not to vote for tribe or religion in the 2023 elections.

He said: “I am an applicant seeking a job. That is why I appear before you my employer (youths) and it is the turn of Nigerian youths to take back their country.

READ ALSO: Group labels Obi as ‘body and soul’ of Igbo in 2023 election

“I am committed to the job and hold me responsible if I fail you. If you do the wrong thing today, the future will take revenge on you.

The former Anambra governor also challenged the youths to vote for competent and credible leaders that would change their future next year.

“18 of us will tell the same thing, but you must verify what they are telling you. There is no room for experimentation in 2023.

“We will remove their structure of criminality and replace it with the structure of development,” Obi added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now