Obi speaks on what will make him support PDP-LP merger ahead of 2027

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has explained what will make him consider a merger between the LP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi spoke in an interview on Noire TV-Global Black TV during the weekend.

He also reacted to the possibility of being supported as a southeast candidate in the 2027 presidential election by Atiku Abubakar, which he said he appreciated.

Obi said: “I commend him. And I’m grateful for his statements. Especially where he said he will support me if it (the presidential ticket) goes to the South-East.”

The former Anambra State governor, however, noted that his primary concern is not personal ambition or political maneuvering, but rather the well-being of Nigeria and its people.

“I’m not desperate to be president. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work, especially for the poor people because we have a lot of potential”, Obi said.

On the potential merger between the PDP and LP, Obi said he is open to the idea, provided that the goal is to better govern Nigeria and unlock its vast potential.

“If the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly, unlock all those things that will make Nigeria a better place, I’m for it,” he said, adding that he has no interest in mergers or alliances solely to secure power or win elections.

“If it’s just a merger for election or state capture, I’m not for it or part of it. I don’t want to be part of anything like that,” he said.

According to him, unity and cooperation among individuals and parties is a welcome development, only if the objective is to build a better Nigeria.

Peter Obi said: “It might be at the party level, it might be at the individual level. Might be at any level. But we must come together to be able to build a better Nigeria.”

