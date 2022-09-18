Politics
Obi Support Group accuses Lagos Labour Party chairman of working for Tinubu
A support group for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has accused the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the party, Kayode Salako of secretly working for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The group which identified itself as Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization 2023 Movement, which made the allegation via its Twitter handle on Sunday, called on the national leadership of the LP to immediately remove Salako as he was working against the interest of the party in Lagos.
“Labour Party Chairman in Lagos Kayode Salako is working for Tinubu. We must root him out of the party,” the group wrote in the tweet.
But in a swift reaction, the embattled Salako debunked the allegation, saying he is focused on getting victory for the party in the upcoming governorship election in the state.
“My utmost goal is to win elections and to deliver Lagos for the Labour Party. If I can’t win elections, then it is not worth it.,” he said in a statement.
“If a political party is existing, but can’t win elections, it won’t only be called an unserious party.
Read also:Peter Obi planning to stage fake assassination attempt on himself —Keyamo
”The utmost goal of the executives for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, is to run the party well and make sure it becomes the next ruling party in Lagos.
“I do not believe in impossibilities. It is possible and it is doable! The divine grace of God that is upon the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, right now can make it happen.
“I want my name to be written in gold in the book of Nigeria’s history, as that son of a nobody, who came, ruled his party well, and for about the first time, he won elections in Lagos State.
“My mission is to win elections for my party. That is the place, where my fulfillment will ever lie as the chairman of the Labour Party in the state,” Salako added.
