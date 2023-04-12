Politics
Obi supporters saved Nigeria from dictatorship – Shehu Sani
A former lawmaker for the Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday commended the supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for saving Nigeria from tyrannical rule.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the lawmaker-turned social critic said the Obi supporters popularly called the Obidients are the reason Nigeria has not fallen into dictatorship.
READ ALSO: Shehu Sani: Obi supporters are nothing close to fascists
He said: “Obidients have become a bone stuck in the neck of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as they have been a rallying voice since the February 25 presidential election.
“If you remove the supporters of the Labour Party from Nigeria’s political space, we will not all have the peace and tranquillity we want and the tyranny we don’t want.”
If you remove the supporters of the Labour Party from Nigeria’s political space,we will all have the peace and tranquillity we want and the tyranny we don’t want.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 12, 2023
