Politics
Obi the least qualified among presidential candidates, guilty of contradiction – Omokri
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Sunday, took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the sorry state of Nigeria.
Omokri, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, said the ruling party has been rejected by Nigerians ahead of 2023 general elections.
He noted that the APC-led government has taken Nigeria to the brink in the last seven years and urged Nigerians to vote against the party next year.
Omokri was also critical of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying former governor’s eight years rule in Anambra was insignificant.
He insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remains the best choice for Nigerians in 2023.
READ ALSO: You shouldn’t live in Lagos but Anambra, Omokri tells Obidients
He said: “The whole country has rejected APC. Nigeria is what it is now because of the failure of the ruling party. They have taken Nigeria from good to bad situation.
“In terms of education, Atiku is better than Peter Obi. The Labour Party presidential candidate often contradicts himself when he says he would take Nigeria from consumption to production. He is the largest importer of foreign goods.
“He has been accused of corruptly taking money out of Nigeria to save abroad. He’s the least qualified. So he can’t change Nigeria into Paradise. He wasn’t able to do that as a two-term Governor in Anambra State.”
