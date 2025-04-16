‘Obi to Tinubu: End France visit immediately to tackle insecurity

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to cut short his ‘working vacation’ in France and come back to home as Nigeria is currently ‘burning.’

Obi who made the call in a statement he shared on his verified X page on Wednesday, berated Tinubu for allegedly

abandoning the country in the face of searing insecurity and multiple other challenges to go in a vacation in France.

He lamented the insecurity has besieged the country in the two weeks that the President has been away and urged him to abandon whatever he is doing in France and return to the country to deal with the burning issues plaguing it.

“I am compelled at this time in our lives as a nation to call on our retreating President’s attention to the security challenges at home, which entails that he immediately suspend his ongoing retreat in a foreign land and come home to address the overwhelming security situation across the country,” Obi wrote.

“This urgent call has become necessary following the rising incidents of crimes and criminalities all over Nigeria with an apparent absence of governance.

“In the 2 weeks you have been away, over 150 Nigerians have lost their lives to insecurity across Nigeria, especially in Plateau and Zamfara states.

“The repeated pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta, further reflect a nation in distress.

“In the North-East, Borno State leaders are bemoaning the return of insurgency with troops and civilians being killed randomly. In the South-East, the story is the same: killings and abduction.

“Amid all these, the CEO of the troubling company called Nigeria is retreating in a far away land in France from the Company’s headquarters.

“The primary duty of any government is securing the lives and property of its citizens and one wonders the type of retreat going on in another country where peace has been secured by their leaders while blood continues to flow in our country

“The fight for a better Nigeria is not about individuals; it is about ensuring that every citizen can see, feel, and benefit from the policies and decisions of those in power.

“I, therefore like to urge Mr President to quickly suspend whatever he is doing in France and rush home to take responsibility by addressing these disturbing issues

“That is the new Nigeria that the nation seeks.”

