Obi to US Sec of State Blinken: Allow the court to decide Nigeria’s president

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has reacted to the telephone call made by the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obi, who faulted the call by Blinken, said he should let the court decide the legitimate president of Nigeria.

Obi, who is currently challenging the victory of Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC} in Abuja, reacted to the call in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Blinken, in a 20 minutes call on Tuesday, pledged stronger ties between the US and Nigeria.

Obi, in the tweets, urged the US to await the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on any contending party.

“There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 16, 2023.

“It is thus of overarching importance that a beacon of democracy like the United States should not respond to political developments in Nigeria in a manner that faintly suggests taking sides.

Read also: ‘A contradiction to US position on Nigeria’s election,’ Atiku reacts to Tinubu and Blinken’s telephone conversation

“The final determination of the true winner of the election can only be made by the relevant courts of law,” he added.

“The most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy is the rule of law.

“Nigeria’s democracy is founded on these principles which the American people hold dear. Without the risk of interfering in Nigeria’s domestic affairs, the U.S.-Nigeria relationship should be guided by the core values of democracy.

“Above all, Nigerians expect that the US responses to our affairs should be based on mutual respect, shared ideals, aspirations and interests which ought to transcend the considerations of any individual,” Obi wrote.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said further: “Willful manipulation and falsification of the will of Nigerians as freely expressed during the February 25 elections cannot be overlooked by the true friends and partners of Nigeria.

“More so, the issues in judicial contention imply far-reaching violations of both the Nigerian Electoral Law and the Nigerian Constitution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now