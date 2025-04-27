﻿Obi unveils online registration portal, ID cards for ‘Obidients’

Former Anambra State Governor and the 2023 presidential candidate of the

Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has unveiled an online registration portal and identity cards for members of his ‘Obidient Movement’, both in the country and in the diaspora.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko and the Director of Strategic Communications and Media, Nana Kazaure, who disclosed this in a joint statement on Saturday, said the identity card will have secured feature like a QR code for authentication and display the flag of the holder’s country of residence.

“Obidient registration portal supports Nigerians and fellow Obidients living in the diaspora,” the statement said.

“You will observe that the ID has a flag on it. For example, if you’re not resident in Nigeria, the top right-hand corner will carry the flag of your country of residence.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi points fingers for Nigeria’s worsening poverty situation

“That way, we can all witness first-hand the embodying of our spirit of diversity, comradery, and unity and how far-reaching the messaging Obidient Movement is.

“The OBX is constant on the ID card. The Diasporan and Nigerian cards, all start with the same prefix which is the OBX.

“The QR code on the bottom right-hand corner is there to authenticate your card, which can be scanned with any QR scanner such as a smartphone, to give Obidients a secure and confident way of interacting with one another.

“So if you choose to support or do business with an Obidient, you can scan the QR code or verify the OBX ID online to confirm that the person is who and what they truly say they are and are who they truly claim to be,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now