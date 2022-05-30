Obi, Utomi, other 3rd force leaders storm Delta for Labour Party presidential primary

Labour Party (LP), which has been considered a strong third force movement to challenge the dominant All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), will today (Monday) hold its presidential primaries in Asaba, Delta State capital.

As it stands, the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi and renowned economist and former presidential adviser, Prof Pat Utomi, will be in the ring for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Read also: 2023: Peter Obi joins Labour Party

Peter Obi, who departed the PDP last week, joined the Labour Party to continue his presidential bid.

The former Anambra governor maintained that he was not desperate to become Nigeria’s president, adding that he was keen on making Nigeria work.

Obi promised to turn the country from its consumption nature to a production one, lamenting the existential problems of unemployment, insecurity, corruption and others bedeviling the country.

The primary election of the party is expected to produce a candidate who will vie for the presidency with other candidates in the two mega political parties in the 2023 general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now