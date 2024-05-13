The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday, visited visited former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido in their Abuja homes.

Atiku made the meeting known on his X handle.

Atiku tweeted: “It was my honour and privilege to host #PeterObi today.”

The meetings were also confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesman, Peter Obi Media Outreach, Yunusa Tanko on Monday evening.

According to Tanko, Obi’s visit was to express commitment to the peace and progress of the nation.

“His abiding devotion is to the emergence of a Nigeria that works for all its peoples and where the people are quickly pulled out of poverty.

“Worried about the state of the nation and the increasing uncertainty in the living conditions of the poor and underprivileged, Obi in Abuja on Monday visited some top Nigerians, among whom are Former Vice President, and PDP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, the Former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and the Former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

“At the centre of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location. In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted. Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in the Northern parts of the country.”

