Obi visits victims of Kano mosque attack

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, on Sunday, visited the victims of last week’s mosque attack in Kano.

At least 15 persons died and more than 20 others were injured when a suspected arsonist set fire to the mosque in Larabar- Albassawa, Gezawa local government area of the state during an early morning prayer last Tuesday.

Obi, who arrived Kano on Sunday afternoon, went straight from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where some of the victims are receiving treatment.

The former Anambra State governor went round the hospital to offer words of comfort to the victims.

Obi, who spoke with journalist during the visit, said:

“This is very horrific and remains very condemnable. It’s sad this can happen in our nation today. Nobody can say why this young boy can do a thing like this to his own family members and the society.

“We remain in solidarity condemning such act at the people. My reason for coming here is to show that solidarity and support in their care in one way or the other and the hospital management in what they are doing and again condemn this senseless act of violent killing.”

He also condoled with the government and the people of Kano and urged Nigerians to stand together to fight such senseless act.

I am deeply saddened by the horrific and devastating terror attack that occurred on May 16, 2024, at Gezawa local government area of Kano State during the morning prayer session. A suspected terrorist had carried out a petrol bomb attack on the mosque killing at least 11 people, — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 18, 2024

