Obi vows to push for retrieval of ‘stolen mandate’

The Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, has urged his supporters to maintain composure and steadfastness as he moves to reclaim his mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal.

In a series of tweets on Twitter Tuesday, the former Anambra State governor insisted that he won the election even though he finished third on the ballot.

Obi stressed that he was determined to create an inclusive Nigeria that will benefit the citizens.

He noted that the fight to reclaim the mandate was not for him personally but for Nigerians who supported him in the February 25 election.

The LP candidate said: “I encourage Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in the journey to reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria. I will never give up on this journey until victory is achieved.

“I never expected the journey to a New Nigeria to be an easy one. The forces who had over the years lived off the old order are bound to fight back as is being experienced now.

“If they come at us through land, air, and sea, we will respond to them through land, air, and sea. But, we will remain law-abiding and will never give up on the nation. We are on the right path and we will remain committed to the course.

“I reiterate my commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian. The struggle to reclaim this mandate is not about me as a person but, about millions of Nigerians who placed their trust in me through their votes.

“The millions of Nigerians who voted for me did not just cast their votes but, they invested their hopes in me and they deserve justice. So, we must stay the course.”

The former governor also aimed a dig at his detractors, saying he would not be deterred by any obstacles they place in his way.

“There may be more mudslinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria but, I would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory. I have always lived my life in the most law-abiding manner.

“Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but, I will never knowingly break any law. I am therefore not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” he concluded.

