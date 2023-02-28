Obi wins Imo by more than 290,000 votes

The Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election in Imo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He scored 360, 495 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 66, 406 votes.

READ ALSO: Tinubu floors Atiku, Obi in Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, garnered 30, 234 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 1, 550.

The results:

APC – 66, 406

LP – 360,495

PDP – 30, 234

NNPP – 1, 550

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now